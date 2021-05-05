Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 5 May 2021 it repurchased 250,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 172p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 22,562,275.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 22,562,275 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 88,506,988.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 May 2021