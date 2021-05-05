COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Market to Reach $8.20 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Daily exposure to environmental pollution and rise in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants drive the growth of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device sector.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, and Consumables & Accessories), Indication (COPD and Asthma), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device industry was estimated at $4.95 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $8.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10932

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Daily exposure to environmental pollution, rise in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, portability of the drug delivery devices, surge in population of active smokers, and increase in the number of surgeries drive the growth of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device sector. On the other hand, high costs of the device and stringent regulatory procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets and increase in geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in use of COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices to keep track of physiological functions of lungs.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since the key players are propping up the health system actively.

The diagnostic devices segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product, the diagnostic devices segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, owing to increase in investment by the giant players and rise in research related funding that gives way to portable devices. The consumables and accessories segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10932

The asthma segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on indication, the asthma segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. This is attributed to rise in indoor and outdoor causative agents such as pollution, allergens, and dust, coupled with the changing lifestyles that influence the incidences of asthma. Simultaneously, the COPD segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market. Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases in the province fuels the market growth. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in population coupled with high growing geriatric population and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Masimo Corporation Medtronic Plc

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Becton Dickinson And Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Medical

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Oral Antibiotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Surrogacy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Patient Monitoring Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Gloves market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Pain Management Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Antibiotic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg