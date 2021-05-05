First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 12, 2021 at 10AM EDT/4PM CET

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Maria Ek, CFO, Johan Swartz, Vice President Sales APAC, Jonas Wærn, Vice President Sales EMEA, Anthony Uhrick, Vice President Sales AMER, and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic), +1 (678) 607-2005 (international) or 08 566 193 61 (Sweden). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #8059689. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3146336/24E4687419DD47509F3594BD41128131

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion - 5/12/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 5/26/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #8059689.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer

Maria Ek

E-mail: maria.ek@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-12--2021,c3339933

The following files are available for download: