Availability of Extensive Range of Products, Customized Programs, and Endorsement by Health Experts creates Monumental Opportunities in Weight Management Market, Valuation projected to touch whopping US$ 11.1 Bn by 2030: TMR

- The U.S. to continue to remain at the forefront in the weight management market backed by leading production of weight management supplements, high disposable income, and increasing interest of consumers for a healthy lifestyle

- Prospect of elevated demand in thriving economies such as South Korea and Hong Kong suggest true potential of growth of weight management market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whilst obesity is said to have been existing as long as 30,000 years ago in ancient Egyptian and Biblical eras, the birth of anti-obesity guidance on diet, exercise, lifestyle, and use of cathartics, and emetics is first recorded around 460-377 BCE when the Greek physician Hippocrates noted the health risks of obesity. However, it is only in the early 20th century, with spreading urbanization, increasing sedentary jobs, and large availability of processed foods - the recommendations for obesity came into practice.

With increasing adoption of such recommendations, this led to the need for new, more effective ways to lose weight, to address comorbidities related with obesity, and attain the cultural ideal of slimness. To capitalize on this, drug companies of the 1940s and 1950s developed a series of anti-obesity pharmacotherapies in a short course, based mainly on amphetamines. Later, in the 1960s increased regulations for drug development, mainly in developed countries, and new efficacy requirements of weight-loss drugs led to the rapid development of anti-obesity therapies that were available by the early 1990s.

Furthermore, with continued development, weight-loss drugs and anti-obesity therapies witnessed attraction of ordinary individuals who were focused on achieving healthy weights, and maintain ideal body weights over time. Today, weight management is a full-fledged business segment in the health and wellness industry, which in some developed countries has climbed to attain a handsome value. Therefore, with prospects of continued growth, the weight management market in the U.S. is predicted to touch a valuation of US$ 9,071 mn by 2030.

Weight Management Market - Key Findings of the Report

Efforts to Examine Efficacy of Weight Loss Pills to alleviate impact of Coronavirus in High-risk patients adds extra stars of Growth

In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, advocates of weight management are stressing on the use of weight management pills, particularly semaglutide to reduce the impact of coronavirus in high-risk patients. So much so, researchers at the University of London are conducting clinical trials with thousands of volunteers across countries to test the efficacy of semaglutide for weight loss in high-risk COVID-19 patients. To capitalize on the opportunity, manufacturers of weight loss pills are collaborating with researchers for novel formulations of weight loss pills for high-risk COVID-19 patients. This is creating unknown opportunities in the weight management market.

Amidst Apprehension for Dietary Supplements, Use of Consumer-centric Ingredients for Novel Product Formulations focus of Key Players

In times when online reviews and recommendations play a key role to make or break a company's brand image on popular ecommerce portals such as Amazon, savvy players in the weight management market are experimenting with ingredients that are favored by consumers. For example, apple cider vinegar-infused vegetarian gummies from Daily Nutra that are packed with all-natural flavors and vitamins is gaining momentum in demand. Besides flavor and nutrition, all-natural gummies address irk of the consumers for side effects related to hydroxycut group of food products for weight management.

Shifting Preference toward Non-GMO Supplements creates New Growth Opportunities

Increasing concerns for bioengineered foods as these foods are being perceived to be potentially harmful and unhealthy is translating into demand for non-GMO verified products. Consumers are even willing to pay a premium to avoid non-GMO ingredients and non-GMO foods in their diet. To capitalize on the trend, manufacturers of weight management food products are using non-GMO products as a differentiator to better market their products. This, in return, is benefitting the weight management market.

Weight Management Market - Growth Drivers

Substantial rise in awareness of benefits of weight management, which includes nutrition exercise, positive thinking, and right kind of motivation, for quality of life extends lucrative opportunities in weight management market.

Increasing consumer awareness of benefits of adoption of preventive measures for longer years of health and well-being bolsters weight management market.

Weight Management Market - Key Players

Amway, Melaleuca Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Vitaco Health Limited

NOW Health Group Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Forever Living

Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.

Arbonne International LLC

Nature's Way Products LLC

