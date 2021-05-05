A Carbon Tracker report estimates 60% of the world's technical solar potential - enough to produce 3.5 exawatt-hours of clean electricity per year - would already be cheaper than fossil fuel if installed. Of the remainder, most would be in sub-Saharan Africa, a region which has the potential to be a global solar and wind powerhouse.It is tempting to wonder whether Lefoko Moagi has read the latest report from London-based non-profit Carbon Tracker, which spells out the nature of the renewable energy revolution unfolding before us. The sky's the limit report spells out just how inevitable the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...