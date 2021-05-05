DPS Group Welcomes Kara Goodwin as Senior Proposal Manager

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has added Kara Goodwin as a senior proposal manager. Reporting to Eddie Skillington, vice president of business development within the Group Project Operations in Boston, Kara will manage and execute the proposal lifecycle of all project opportunities. In this role, Kara will work closely with business development and operations staff to respond to proposals on behalf of the company's Architectural & Engineering (AE) Design, Construction Management (CM) and Commissioning Qualification and Validation (CQV) divisions. Kara will play an active role in the strategic planning of proposals and development of proposal content. She will inform and direct an operational approach to project pursuits and the delivery of best-in-class proposals with the goal of exceeding our clients' expectations.

"As a key member of our Sales team, Kara will provide support on a variety of business development assignments, ranging from pre-bid evaluation to highly strategic proposals, pitches and project interviews," said Eddie at DPS Group. "With a strong background in communications and proposal management in the life science AEC industry, Kara will help drive a rapidly growing business. We are excited to welcome her to our team."

Kara brings over nine years of experience in the A/E/C industry, previously working for construction management firms such as Commodore Builders and A/Z Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Northeastern University and is a member of NAIOP's Developing Leaders.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

