

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, and its franchisees are hiring 20,000 restaurant employees across the U.S., citing strong sales performance.



The positions will be full-time and part-time, and cover a range of roles including cooks and restaurant general managers.



The fried chicken chain said that employees can benefit from The KFC Foundation, an independent non-profit organization that provides charitable support to KFC U.S. restaurant employees through education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs.



Through the KFC Foundation's REACH Grants, employees of any age, any position, pursuing any degree can receive tuition assistance to attend the accredited four-year or two-year college of their choice. The money can also be used at trade/vocational schools and for graduate study.



