Generator Sales Market Worth $26.5 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Generator Sales Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Continuous), Power Rating (<100 KVA, 100-350 KVA, 350-1000-2500 KVA, 2500-5000 KVA, >5000 KVA), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Generator Sales Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 19.9 billion in 2021 to USD 26.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the Generator Sales Market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply across several end-use industries and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. The increasing requirement for hybrid generators, bi-fuel, and inverter generators to reduce the running time of generators is likely to provide growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. However, the growing adoption of energy storage technologies is expected to restrain the growth of the Generator Sales Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47544335

On the basis of fuel type, the diesel segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

The diesel segment is expected to dominate the Generator Sales Market during the forecast period. Long running life, easy parts and fuel availability, capacity to handle varying loads, and quick response time have helped the diesel generator market to acquire the largest share. This segment is primarily driven by the increased demand for standby power from data centers, IT facilities, and healthcare infrastructure.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Generator Sales Market"

211 - Tables

60 - Figures

256 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/generator-sales-market-47544335.html

The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest growing Generator Sales Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The market is primarily driven by the increased need for generators from oil & gas, power generation, and chemical industries. The growth of the industrial end-user segment can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Algeria, and Nigeria. Industrial generators are developed to ensure that there is a continuous supply of power in the event of power failure from the grid system. Moreover, increased investments in natural gas exploration and refineries are likely to boost the Generator Sales Market. Also, the rising development of infrastructure in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Algeria are likely to impact the industrial segment during the forecast period positively.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Generator Sales Market

In this report, the Generator Sales Market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Generator Sales Market, by region, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific consists of developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Taiwan. The growing manufacturing sectors in these countries is expected to be the main driver. Also, the growth of the IT and healthcare sectors in China, Australia, India, Singapore, and South Korea has played a significant role in the growth of the Generator Sales Market in Asia Pacific. Nearly all the countries in the region are augmenting their oil & production capacity. China and India are investing heavily in their offshore projects. This has led to a rise in investments in the oil & gas sector which is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=47544335

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Generator Sales Market. The key players include Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Generac (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Generator Sales Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=47544335

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, Others), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5-10 kW, 10-20 kW), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/portable-generator-market-195875841.html

Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas), Power Rating (<100kVA, 100-350kVA, 350-1000-2500kVA, 2500-5000kVA, >5000kVA), Application (Standby, Continuous, Peak Shaving), End-User, Country - Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asia-pacific-generator-sales-market-150307902.html

Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End User (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby), Rental Type (Retail, Project), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rental-power-generation-market-744.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/generator-sales-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/generator-sales.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg