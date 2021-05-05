Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
05.05.2021 | 16:58
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 5

5 May 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(the "Racecourse" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that Bryan RH Burrough, a non-executive Director of the Company, has acquired 8,600 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') on 4thMay 2021 at a price of GBP 7.375 per Share. Bryan RH Burrough has a resultant interest of 8,600 Shares, representing 0.25 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONPURCHASE DATENUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASEDPRICE PAID PER SHARE (£)RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
Bryan RH Burrough2021-05-048,6007.3758,600

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBryan RH Burrough
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNewbury Racecourse Plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares of 10p each
Identification codeGB0002910429
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) GBP 7.375Volume(s) 8,600
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
8,600


GBP 7.375
  • Price
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015
Julian Thick, Chief Executive
Harriet Collins, Marcomms & Sponsorship Director

Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 0203 328 5656
Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 0207 796 4133
Charlie Jack

