GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 17:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Investor (76/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Investor AB
(Investor) published on May 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Investor decided on a stock split whereby every one
(1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The
scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Investor
(INVEB). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857531
