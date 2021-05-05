NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Investor (76/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Investor AB (Investor) published on May 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Investor decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Investor (INVEB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857531