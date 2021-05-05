Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
PR Newswire
05.05.2021 | 17:22
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 5

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


5 May 2021

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2021 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 2 July 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 21 May 2021 (ex dividend date is 20 May 2021).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

