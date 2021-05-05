

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump, who was shunned by multiple social media platforms over dangerous and inciting posts, has launched his own communications platform, even as Facebook's Oversight Board today upheld Trump's ban.



The new website says it will publish content 'straight from the desk' of Trump.



The former President says it will serve as 'a place to speak freely and safely,' and hopes it will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers.



In January, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook banned Trump from their platforms following an attack apparently instigated by him on the US Capitol that killed five.



A new interview with Trump, promoted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Facebook and Instagram in March, was removed from those social media platforms.



Facebook followed it up with a warning to Lara, who is the wife of Eric Trump, that any content that features the former president's voice will have no place on Facebook or Instagram and would be subject to removal.



The new alternative allows Trump to post comments, images, and videos, but is not an interactive platform that allows users to 'reply' or engage with Trump's posts as possible in social media platforms.



It is possible for the billionaire-turned politician's followers to share his posts to Twitter and Facebook.



'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' was reportedly created by his former campaign manager Brad Parscale's digital services company Campaign Nucleus.



In a statement that he posted on the site on Monday, Trump repeated his debunked claim that last year's presidential election was fraudulent. It will from now on be known as 'THE BIG LIE', according to him.



The Facebook review board upheld Trump's suspension on Wednesday, but criticized the social media giant's handling of the situation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de