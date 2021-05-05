Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
05.05.21
17:24 Uhr
22,250 Euro
-0,250
-1,11 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2021 | 18:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Interim statement by the supervisory board on the first quarter of 2021

Organic rental incomegrowth: 5%

Real estate portfolio:€ 1.045 million, growth of 3%

Value increase due to the sharpening of the yields in logistics real estate with anaverage of 16 bp

EPRA earnings per share:€ 0,38 (€ 0,36 - first quarter 2020)

EPRA NTA: € 23,63 per share (€ 22,40 - 31 December 2020)

Occupancy rate: total 93%, stable

88% offices: stable

95% logistics real estate: stable

100% logistics real estate The Netherlands: increase by 2%-points

Debt ratio: 41,5%

Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,0% - first quarter 2020)

Intended gross dividend per sharefor 2021: € 1,53 - at the same level as for 2020

Expected EPRA earnings per share2021 based on current forecastsbetween € 1,62 and € 1,65

Solid basis due to sectoral spread of thetenants, € 156 million non-withdrawn credit lines and a strong balance sheet

Attachment

  • Interim statement first quarter 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa7dca19-61a4-417b-b47c-dcebbdcfd0be)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
