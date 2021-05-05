Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Interim statement by the supervisory board on the first quarter of 2021

Organic rental incomegrowth: 5%
Real estate portfolio:€ 1.045 million, growth of 3%
Value increase due to the sharpening of the yields in logistics real estate with anaverage of 16 bp
EPRA earnings per share:€ 0,38 (€ 0,36 - first quarter 2020)
EPRA NTA: € 23,63 per share (€ 22,40 - 31 December 2020)
Occupancy rate: total 93%, stable
•88% offices: stable
•95% logistics real estate: stable
•100% logistics real estate The Netherlands: increase by 2%-points
Debt ratio: 41,5%
Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,0% - first quarter 2020)
Intended gross dividend per sharefor 2021: € 1,53 - at the same level as for 2020
Expected EPRA earnings per share2021 based on current forecastsbetween € 1,62 and € 1,65
Solid basis due to sectoral spread of thetenants, € 156 million non-withdrawn credit lines and a strong balance sheet
Attachment
- Interim statement first quarter 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa7dca19-61a4-417b-b47c-dcebbdcfd0be)