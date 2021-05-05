Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Shareholder Meeting Results Update on Digitalage.com Free Speech and Digital Rights Platform

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC Markets "HPNN") or the "Company, has announced that the Company had a successful shareholder meeting via Zoom with over 250 attendees.

The purpose of the annual meeting was to provide updates on the company's IPR agreements and the progress to launching DigitalAge.

DigitalAge is merging the concepts of online storage and social media, integrating decentralized Web 3.0 technologies, offering creators a robust content protection and rights management platform. It will allow the users to foster new paradigms in social media economies with crowdfunding, crowd-workers, advertiser-creator marketplace, and promotion of equitable compensation for sharing and contributing.

Hop-on invited the public to submit questions prior to the meeting via email. The company chose over 15 questions to answer.

The board declared that Peter Michaels will continue as Chairman of the Board and CEO.

The company announced that it will be implementing a stock dividend to its shareholders at the appropriate time. Once the Company secures a licensing deal, the Company will start buying stock on the open market to reduce the number of shares in the float.

Takeaways from the meeting are as follows:

Approximately 15 licensing deals in the works ranging from ODM/OEM of Smart TV's, Monitors, Streaming MP4 videos on gaming devices and android smartphones.

Hop-on will require cash upfront from licensing deals

Hop-on will use cash from licensing deals to implement share buyback and pay cash dividends

Hop-on is continuing to make progress on DigitalAge.com, the company's decentralized platform meant to help content creators manage and monetize their content. It will allow them to create paywalls and regulate usage via innovative content protection and rights management tools.

Service providers will be able to use DigitalAge to easily identify the owner/creators of content, along with permitted uses, attribution, and remuneration requirements.

DigitalAge will use "password-less" login technologies including on-device biometrics and two-factor authentications, greatly decreasing the overall risk profile of the service.

Peter Michaels, CEO stated, "that multiple large companies have expressed interest in acquiring HPNN. Mr. Michaels thinks it is too early in the process and wants to create more value for shareholders before continuing any discussions for any merger or acquisition.

Hop-on has hired numerous developers across several continents for DigitalAge as it gets ready to launch the worldwide platform. The company continues to interview an average of 3-12 new employees on a daily basis to add to its workforce, only wanting to bring in the highest quality developers and contractors.

Hop-on wants users and content creators to know that the company has their best interests in mind, with its mission to protect their I.P. and content, giving the creators the ability to receive compensation in approximately 35 different currencies across the world. No other social media platform has our capabilities.

Hop-on is exploring different ways to generate cash/revenues through DigitalAge, including a possible branded MasterCard or Visa Card for direct access to managed wallets.

DigitalAge will be fully scalable at launch, immediately ready to handle millions of active users, and capable of rapidly expanding across the world to meet regional and hyper-local demand.

Peter Michaels, also stated, "The Company will start buying stock in open market transactions, and none will be done in a closed market buy any of the company officers, directors, or employee If any closed market transactions take place, they will have a par value of .07"

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA the disposable cell phone, to the upcoming DigitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

View source version on accesswire.com: