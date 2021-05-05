Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2021 | 19:44
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. to Announce Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI):

The Company will host a conference call on May 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-407-0778 domestic or international at 1-201-689-8565. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/41212. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 41212. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/41212.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

Contact:
Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.



© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
