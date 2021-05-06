Hodlnaut Increases its Stablecoin Interest Rates, Launches New Token Swap Feature

Hodlnaut has increased its stablecoin interests rates to 10% (APR) and 10.5% (APY)

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, an emerging cryptocurrency lending platform based in Singapore, announced today an increase in its Dai (DAI), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT) stablecoin interest rates. The new interest rates will be effective from May 4 2021.

Previously, Hodlnaut offered an 8.0% APR (8.3% APY) for stablecoins. The rates have now increased to 10.0% APR (10.5% APY). The new rates will provide significant returns to users while they hold their stablecoins with Hodlnaut.

The company has maintained consistent interest rates on both cryptocurrency and stablecoins irrespective of the changing market conditions.

"We aim to provide favorable interest rates to our customers so that they can get the most out of their cryptocurrency," said Juntao Zhu, Hodlnaut's CEO & Co-founder. "We are confident that the increase in our stablecoin interest rates will provide significant benefit to our HODL-ers community."

In addition to raising its stablecoin interest rates, Hodlnaut has also launched a new Token Swap feature. The trading feature allows users to swap tokens seamlessly and earn interest in their choice from the pool of available assets: BTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, and USDT.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a cryptocurrency lending platform enabling investors to earn interest from their cryptocurrency holdings. The company aims to help holders get the most out of their crypto assets and currently has a 20% month-on-month growth rate. It is a secure and trusted platform with a seamless and easy-to-use interface. As of April 2021, Hodlnaut has a verified US$243M of Crypto assets under management independently verified by Crowe Singapore.

Hodlnaut offers competitive interest rates to interest account holders by lending their cryptocurrency to rigorously vetted institutional borrowers in the form of crypto loans.

For more information, please visit https://www.hodlnaut.com/.