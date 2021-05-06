Deenova announced today it keeps its record-breaking market momentum started in 2021, by winning competitive public tenders at Resah for 6 D3 ACCED Robots and multiple D3 Astus medication solutions to be operated around the clock at Nimes University Hospital, Centre Hospitalier Intercommunal Eaubonne Montmorency-Simone Veil in Sud Val d'Oise, and finally Centre Hospitalier Sainte-Marie Le Puy-en-Velay.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "I am very proud France continues to lead Deenova's international growth for 2 years in a row. Our team latest 3 competitive wins highlight Deenova main differentiating characteristics over our competition, especially in France: Patient Care Crafted for Better Safety and Greater Therapy Compliance, as well as 24/7 availability, a key component of customer needs".

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: "I am delighted to welcome 3 new groups of hospital customers to the fast-growing Deenova family in Europe. It is indeed a huge milestone for our company and for our customers to witness first-hand the unparalleled and sustained recognition and success we are receiving over the last 2 years."

Nimes University Hospital, founded in 1958, is a reference center of medical and surgical specialties, with the priorities of prevention, health education, access to care and fight against social exclusion.

Centre Hospitalier Intercommunal Eaubonne Montmorency-Simone Veil is a key public health player in the Val d'Oise Area with a diversified healthcare offer: medicine, surgery, residential facilities for dependent elderly people and a long-term care unit, psychiatric care, rehabilitation services, etc.

Centre Hospitalier Sainte-Marie Le Puy-en-Velay was created in 1850 by the nuns of the Congregation Sainte-Marie de L'Assomption de PRIVAS. The evolution of mental health care has led the hospital towards elderly, disabled adults and dependent people over the entire Haute-Loire, with home care services, therapeutic reception centers, mobile psychiatry, long-stay unit, etc.

Resah is a public interest group (GIP) created in 2007 to support the pooling of hospital purchases for the Ile-de-France region, in collaboration with Achat Hopital.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere.

Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff.

Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

