Targovax ASA: First quarter 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its first quarter 2021 results.
An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 CET today (details below).
FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
REASEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
- Reported continued survival benefit in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 21-month follow-up
- Median Overall Survival (mOS) has still not been met for randomized first-line patients receiving ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy
- mOS will be at least 20.5 months for randomized first-line patients receiving ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy, compared to mOS of 13.5 months in the chemotherapy-only control group
- Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma. This opens the potential for expedited development path and review
- Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor functionality
CORPORATE
- Announced Dr Sonia Quaratino as a new member of the Board of Directors
- Obtained US Patent for ONCOS-102 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors
- Maintained TG + chemo patent as granted after opposition in European Patent Office
FINANCIALS
Amounts in NOK thousands
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
FY 2020
Total operating revenues
318
624
Total operating expenses
-23 010
-29 594
-104 524
Operating profit/loss
-23 010
-29 277
-103 901
Net financial items
513
3 278
-4 503
Income tax
16
76
277
Net profit/loss
-22 481
-25 923
-108 126
Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share)
-0.26
-0.36
-1.40
Net change in cash
-26 854
64 860
51 893
Cash and cash equivalents start of period
122 321
70 429
70 429
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
95 468
135 289
122 321
The interim financial information has not been subject to audit
Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Targovax is at the beginning of a new and exciting development phase. Based on impressive ONCOS-102 clinical data, our main priority going forward is to start a next trial in PD1 refractory melanoma. At the same time, it is also important that we do it right and discuss our strategy with the FDA, since the aim of this trial is to support an accelerated approval. Moreover, based on the strength and breadth of the clinical and immune data, we believe our technology warrants a broader application. Hence, we envision several expansion possibilities beyond melanoma in other indications, with other novel combinations, and for our next generation pipeline products."
