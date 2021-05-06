Targovax ASA: First quarter 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its first quarter 2021 results.

An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 CET today (details below).

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

REASEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Reported continued survival benefit in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 21-month follow-up

Median Overall Survival (mOS) has still not been met for randomized first-line patients receiving ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy



mOS will be at least 20.5 months for randomized first-line patients receiving ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy, compared to mOS of 13.5 months in the chemotherapy-only control group

Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma. This opens the potential for expedited development path and review

Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor functionality

CORPORATE

Announced Dr Sonia Quaratino as a new member of the Board of Directors

as a new member of the Board of Directors Obtained US Patent for ONCOS-102 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

Maintained TG + chemo patent as granted after opposition in European Patent Office

FINANCIALS

Amounts in NOK thousands 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 FY 2020







Total operating revenues

318 624 Total operating expenses -23 010 -29 594 -104 524 Operating profit/loss -23 010 -29 277 -103 901 Net financial items 513 3 278 -4 503 Income tax 16 76 277 Net profit/loss -22 481 -25 923 -108 126







Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share) -0.26 -0.36 -1.40







Net change in cash -26 854 64 860 51 893 Cash and cash equivalents start of period 122 321 70 429 70 429 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 95 468 135 289 122 321

The interim financial information has not been subject to audit

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Targovax is at the beginning of a new and exciting development phase. Based on impressive ONCOS-102 clinical data, our main priority going forward is to start a next trial in PD1 refractory melanoma. At the same time, it is also important that we do it right and discuss our strategy with the FDA, since the aim of this trial is to support an accelerated approval. Moreover, based on the strength and breadth of the clinical and immune data, we believe our technology warrants a broader application. Hence, we envision several expansion possibilities beyond melanoma in other indications, with other novel combinations, and for our next generation pipeline products."

Presentation

We invite to a live webcast today at 10.00 CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.

Reporting material

TRVX Q1 report.pdf

TRVX 1Q presentation.pdf

The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website www.targovax.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Øystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)

Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com

Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--first-quarter-2021-results,c3341418

The following files are available for download: