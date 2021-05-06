Marimekko Corporation: Changes in Marimekko's management - Jussi Siitonen steps down from Marimekko's Board

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 May 2021 at 8.45 a.m.



Changes in Marimekko's management - Jussi Siitonen steps down from Marimekko's Board



Jussi Siitonen has announced that he will resign immediately from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Marimekko. Siitonen was today appointed CFO of Fiskars as of 3 November 2021 at the latest, which creates a conflict of interest with his duties as a Board member in Marimekko.

According to the Articles of Association, Marimekko's Board of Directors comprises a minimum of four and a maximum of seven ordinary members. As of today, the Board consists of Elina Björklund, Carol Chen, Mika Ihamuotila, Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen, Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén and Tomoki Takebayashi. The Board is chaired by Mika Ihamuotila and vice-chaired by Elina Björklund.



