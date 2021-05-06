Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:6 May 2021

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend of 0.8925p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021 split as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -13 May 2021

Record Date -14 May 2021

Payment Date -28 May 2021

Dividend per Share - 0.8925p





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385

