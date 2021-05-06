Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 5
To: Company Announcements
Date:6 May 2021
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend of 0.8925p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021 split as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -13 May 2021
Record Date -14 May 2021
Payment Date -28 May 2021
Dividend per Share - 0.8925p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385