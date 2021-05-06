

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis releases Germany's factory orders data for March. Orders are forecast to grow 1.7 percent on month, following a 1.2 percent rise in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it was steady against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 131.27 against the yen, 1.2007 against the greenback, 0.8634 against the pound and 1.0969 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



