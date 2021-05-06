Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New share class name issued by MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG (69/21)

As from May 7, 2021, the shares of MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG will be traded under
a new share class name. Last day of trading with current share class name will
be May 6, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. 

Current ISIN:           LU2198882362                 
Current short name:        LYXPAB SS                   
Current share class name:     Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned   
                  Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF       
New share class name:       Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR)
                  UCITS ETF                  
Last day of trading with current May 6, 2021                  
 share class name:                               
First day of trading with new   May 7, 2021                  
 share class name:                               


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
