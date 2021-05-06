Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New share class name issued by MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG (69/21)

As from May 7, 2021, the shares of MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG will be traded under a new share class name. Last day of trading with current share class name will be May 6, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current ISIN: LU2198882362 Current short name: LYXPAB SS Current share class name: Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF New share class name: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF Last day of trading with current May 6, 2021 share class name: First day of trading with new May 7, 2021 share class name: For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB