Customertimes is Awarded Three Best in Class Distinctions in POI's 2021 Retail Sales Execution Vendor Panorama Report

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes is proud to announce that we have achieved three Best in Class distinctions for Retail Sales Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods from the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) in the following categories: Guided Selling, Interactive Customer Presentations and Gamification. This organization evaluated 17 leading vendors to help their manufacturing and retail partners understand the technology service options that can improve promotional outcomes and drive profitable growth.

Customertimes was recognized based on the strength of our solutions, including CT Mobile, CT Presenter, CT Vision, CT Sign, CT Scan, CT Pharma CPG, and CT Orders. Our solutions were noted for their agility, flexibility, and customizations and were also recognized for providing exceptional, actionable data analytics.

"We are proud to receive three Best in Class distinctions for Retail Sales Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods from POI, a leading analyst and resource for the manufacturing and retail communities," says Alex Patsko, VP Products at Customertimes. "We are confident that the CT suite of products delivers outstanding business value to Consumer Goods and Consumer Health brands. We will remain focused on innovations leveraging the Salesforce platform to help our clients meet and exceed their revenue and digital transformation goals."

As new technologies like machine learning and AI continue to impact the retail execution and ordering processes, we look forward to continuing our mission to provide innovative solutions and capabilities that drive business growth.

Additional Resources

Follow Customertimes on LinkedIn

Follow Customertimes on Twitter

Get in Touch with a Customertimes Expert

To access the full POI RetX Vendor Panorama report, receive comp passes to upcoming POI virtual and in-person events including the POI Global Spring Virtual summit, May 25-26, 2021 , have access to the quarterly POI Manufacturer Connect Share Group and much more, join POI as a member.

, have access to the quarterly POI Manufacturer Connect Share Group and much more, join POI as a member. For company/team membership, please contact Joanie Malin . Teams receive a Certified Collaborative Marketer enrollment (value $5k ) which is designed to develop the skills of leaders in the CPG Industry.

About Customertimes:

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1300+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:

Meriel Sikora

Customertimes

212-520-0059

meriel.sikora@customertimes.com