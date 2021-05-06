Whatfix Announces Partnership with C-Clear Partners to Help Organizations Bolster Their Digital Transformation Initiatives

Leading Digital Adoption Platform further strengthen stronghold in Europe by extending its digital adoption offerings to the European market through the Benelux region

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced that it has launched a strategic partnership with C-Clear Partners , to help organizations across the Benelux region accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by driving the adoption of CRM platforms such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics. C-Clear Partners helps companies shape, create and manage their customer strategy. They focus on crystalizing customers' CRM business needs and objectives and translate them to processes that are easy to understand, create extra value, and are highly efficient. C-Clear Partners is based out of Belgium. This partnership will help C-Clear Partners' customers in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and public sector industries enhance their employee experience, reduce their support and training overhead, and maximize the return on their technology investments.

As businesses learn to adapt to the lasting effects of COVID-19, digital transformation continues to be a top priority as they continue to adjust to the "new normal" of work. In fact, worldwide IT spending is forecasted to surge to $3.9 trillion in this year alone, a 6.2 percent increase from 2020. Those who invest large budgets in implementing new enterprise software and expect to see immediate results often encounter inadequate digital adoption due to poor user adoption, training costs, and enormous support tickets. Through Whatfix's contextual, interactive, and real-time in-application guidance, C-Clear Partners can now help their customers achieve their desired outcome of significantly reducing the support and training overhead, improving sales productivity, and reducing the time to launch newly implemented CRM tools like Salesforce.

"User adoption of new enterprise software and justifying technology spend are some of the most challenging aspects for businesses today," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "We're excited to extend our digital adoption offerings to the European market by partnering with C-Clear Partners in the Benelux region to help their customers quickly adopt their CRM tools and get the most out of their technology investment. Our partnership with C-Clear Partners also underscores the need for solutions like ours on a global scale, especially as the "new normal" of work continues to evolve."

"Designing for a great experience is the best way to gain the trust and loyalty of users. Now that we've partnered with Whatfix, our combined solution ensures that our customers reap the benefits of powerful platforms such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics even faster and continue to do so in the long run," said Kasim El Bastani, Partner at C-Clear Partners.

About C-Clear Partners

Based in Mortsel, Belgium, C-Clear Partners is focused on improving customer engagement processes. They achieve this by concentrating on 4 pillars: Shaping your Customer Strategy and transforming it into an actionable plan based on your business objectives. Creating your customer facing processes and designing state-of-the art customer platforms. Managing and improving your processes once they are live. Last but not least, we have a dedicated team of experienced consultants who can guide our customers during large CRM implementations.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, London, Melbourne, Sydney and Bangalore.