The 98.7%-efficient device features six MPPT trackers and an overall input voltage range that is from 200 V to 1000 V.Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has launched a new version of its M50A Flex solar inverter for applications in commercial PV projects. The three-phase device has a power output of 50 kW, an efficiency of 98.7%, and a European efficiency of 98.3%. It is equipped with six MPP trackers and features an overall input voltage range from 200 V to 1000 V. "But the inverter withstands input voltages up to 1100 VDC without damage," the manufacturer said in a statement. The inverter measures ...

