DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.2129 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16340806 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 103387 EQS News ID: 1193261

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)