Aero Announces Key C-Suite Hires, Accelerating the Company's Unprecedented Growth

Luxury air travel company adds to senior leadership with executive appointments of Zain Richardson and Ken Zedan, propelling Aero's 2021 global expansion.

In response to strong demand for leisure travel, Aero adds new, coveted destinations including Napa Valley, Jackson Hole, and Sun Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Technologies, Inc., the semi-private jet company committed to redefining air travel, today announces the hires of Zain Richardson, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, and Ken Zedan, Chief Operating Officer. The hires arrive as Aero launches its new routes from Los Angelesto Napa Valley, Sun Valley, and Jackson Hole, signaling a period of significant expansion of the company's route network to the world's most-coveted destinations.

Reimagining the concept of first-class travel, Aero thoughtfully curates each and every aspect of the travel experience, from meticulously designed semi-private jets, to unmatched personalized concierge services. In addition to the brand's rapid U.S. and European expansion following its $20M Series A, the company's new executive appointments are set to propel Aero into a leading position with the anticipation of a travel renaissance.

Richardson, most recently the Chief Marketing Officer for Aman, the global ultra-luxury hospitality group, joins Aero with deep expertise in brand building, strategic marketing and customer experience development for celebrated luxury and lifestyle travel brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, St. Regis and EDITION Hotels. Known for his global mindset and experience leading commercial and marketing functions in the luxury sector, Richardson brings his extensive background to Aero to continue to reimagine the first-class air travel experience at every touchpoint. As Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Richardson will also oversee guest experience and design, as he leads Aero's efforts to create an unparalleled customer-first experience that seeks to redefine the industry.

"Aero anticipates a new demand for travel coming from leisure travelers," said Uma Subramanian, CEO of Aero. "We are recruiting the best talent in the world to build an even-better experience for our guests and to continue to scale our business, which is perfectly positioned for the new realities of travel. I am delighted to welcome Zain Richardson to our executive team and look forward to accelerating Aero's growth under his wing."

Ken Zedan joins as Chief Operating Officer and will captain the company's global flight operations, maintenance, and ground operations, as well as safety and compliance to ensure unmatched global experiences for guests and Aero's team members. Prior to Aero, Zedan was most recently the Chief Pilot for Alaska Airlines, which, under his leadership, was recognized as one of the safest airlines in the world. Prior to his role at Alaska Airlines, he served as Director of Flight Standards and Quality Assurance for Virgin America, rounding out more than 25 years in aviation operations and safety.

"Our business model was not launched as a product of the pandemic, but lends itself well to the new realities of travel," reported Subramanian. "Zedan will oversee consumer and operational safety, ensuring our personalized, first-class experience and new approach to premium air travel is best-in-class for comfort, safety and service."

Aero offers highly in-demand routes and bespoke service between its US hub at Van Nuys in Los Angelesand its curated destination map of Aspen, Napa, Sun Valleyand Jackson Hole. Soon to depart from its Londonhub at Farnborough Airport, Aero will unveil European routes, including Mykonos, Ibiza, and Nice, connecting discerning travelers to Europe's most iconic summer destinations. Similar to years past and following the trend of multiple destination vacations, Aero will also continue to offer direct connectivity between Mykonos, Ibiza and Nice.

About Aero

Aero offers premium seating on direct flights between private terminals, using custom designed 16-seat jets. This shared-charter model offers the benefits of private aviation for a fraction of the cost and access to a curated list of coveted destinations. Aero offers a seamless experience via their personalized concierge service available to all guests and which includes hosts on the ground to deliver unparalleled service. From vacation getaways to regular travel between residences, let Aero take you where you want to go.

All flights in the US are public charters operated by Aero's wholly owned subsidiary USAC Airways 695 LLC (FAA Air Carrier Certificate 5U5A029Q), as direct air carrier. In the US, Aero acts solely as charter operator and indirect air carrier under Part 380 of the U.S. Department of Transportation Public Charter Regulations. All flights in the EU are currently performed by Aero Guernsey Ltd., a licensed and registered air carrier, for whom Aero acts as ticketing agent.