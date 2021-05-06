Peter Faricy was barely at the helm during the first quarter of 2021 but his first earnings call will involve him explaining a quarter-on-quarter reverse from a $413 million profit to a near $50 million loss.Former Amazon executive Peter Faricy has had a tough baptism at the helm of California-based solar installer SunPower, with the new CEO announcing a first-quarter loss of $48.4 million. Previous boss Tom Werner reported a $413 million profit in his last three-month earnings report so the fact Werner is due to stay on as chairman until September may further complicate matters for the new man ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...