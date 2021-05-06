DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 05/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.2925 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37098344 CODE: USRI =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 103515 EQS News ID: 1193424 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193424&application_name=news

