Business Reporter: The open route to 5G

The major new technology, which set to transform the lives of everyone, is hampered by a lack of competition and needs a new market model

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Stefano Cantarelli, chief marketing officer at Mavenir, explains how the promise of 5G is being held back by market inefficiencies. The superfast wireless technology, which has the potential to revolutionise communications and enable technologies from remote surgery to autonomous vehicles, is hampered because the infrastructure used to run it is essentially confined to just two players, Nokia and Ericsson, with Huawei exiting recently because of political concerns.

"Without competition there is no innovation," Mr Cantarelli warns. Companies have little incentive to progress their thinking. The solution to the problems caused by the current duopoly is a new market model, Open RAN (Radio Access Network), in which the whole structure is virtualised and made multi-vendor.

Open RAN has many advantages. As well as allowing competition, it also enables a more thorough implementation of standalone 5G where 5G signals do not need to be dependent on the older 4G network technology. Unfortunately, inertia is keeping many projects focused on services provided by the duopoly. There is a need for government incentives to break this inertia incentivising mobile carriers to adopt the Open RAN infrastructure.

There are now 15 commercial deployments of Open RAN across the world, including Vodafone in the UK. The technology is a powerful alternative in a market that is in urgent need of disruption.

To learn more about how 5G will transform the future of communications, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud.

As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for over 250 communications service providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

Mavenir.com