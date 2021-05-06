The tender is expected to be launched between June and July and to be divided into ten slots of 100 MW each. Domestic content requirements for modules, cables and mounting structures should be included in the procurement exercise.Algeria"s minister of the energy transition and renewable energies, Chems Eddine Chitour, has announced this week that a tender for the deployment of 1 GW of renewable energy capacity will be launched soon. On April 29, the Algerian government published a decree in the country's official journal empowering Chitour's ministry to manage and oversee the procurement exercise. ...

