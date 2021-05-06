

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday, as traders waited for a Bank of England rate decision later today and the latest U.S. jobs data due on Friday.



Earlier in the day, Norway's central bank retained its policy rate and reiterated that the rate will be hiked in the latter half of this year.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,339 after rising 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Societe Generale shares surged nearly 4 percent after the bank reported net income for the first quarter that handily beat expectations.



EssilorLuxottica edged down slightly, giving up earlier gains. The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban glasses reported a 7.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue and said it expects to outperform the eyecare and eyewear industry in 2021.



Airline Air France-KLM fell over 1 percent after posting wider first-quarter operating loss and announcing it is considering raising more capital.



Aerospace company Thales rose nearly 2 percent after reporting a rise in Q1 sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

