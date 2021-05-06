Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 11:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuzhou FTZ drives development through digitization

XIAMEN, China, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report of China Daily:

Since its establishment in 2015, the Fuzhou Area of the China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) has advanced towards digital and smart development by exploring and applying digital technologies, which has in turn brought profound changes to the zone's high-quality development, according to a news report on April 23.

The Fuzhou Area of the China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone has advanced towards digital and smart development.

The zone put into operation a comprehensive service platform in 2020 as part of its efforts to offer better services to enterprises in the zone.

An official of the zone said that the platform consists of five main parts, including information gathering and port supervision, and that it delivers greater convenience to the zone's authority department by collecting and classifying both the overall and specific information of market entities, entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups.

Digital technologies can not only accelerate the zone's process in digital transformation, but also help optimize its business environment, according to the official.

Supported by the zone's supervision department, the commodity exchange for trading aquatic products in the zone has made great efforts to promote reform and innovation in management. It launched a digital "traceability management system" that will cover every procedure related to the aquatic products it sells from production to reuse to ensure food safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498701/Image1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.