AvAir Named No. 1 Parts Supplier Globally

Airline Economics' Aviation 100 Awards Recognizes Outstanding Performers in the Aviation Industry

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, continues to be recognized as a global authority by earning the No. 1 position on Airline Economics' Aviation 100 "Parts Supplier of the Year" rankings.

Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey.

"This recognition means so much to our team," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "We have worked diligently to not only become a leader in our industry, but a trusted source to our clients, all while maintaining our company core values. We look forward to expanding our partnerships and services in 2021."

In 2020, AvAir made a series of enhancements to better serve their clients worldwide. In March the company opened a 25,000-square-foot warehouse facility at the Dublin Airport creating employment opportunities in both Dublin and Chandler. The Dublin facility removed nearly 5,000 miles from the total distance inventory traveled, saving both time and money for customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

In response to the challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, AvAir launched their Value Creation Program (VCP) in 2020 to offer optimal remedies for assets compromised by the market conditions. AvAir offers four solutions to meet customer needs including purchase leaseback, asset management, storage and outright purchase. In addition to VCP, AvAir made new strategic partnerships which added to the more than 26 million in-stock rotable and consumable components. With an unmatched financial purchasing capability, AvAir looks to continue to grow their pool of inventory throughout this year and beyond.

AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

