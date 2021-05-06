Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 6
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 05-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|655.64p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|657.55p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 05-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|413.86p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|413.91p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 05-May-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|233.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|233.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 05-May-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|183.54p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.64p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 05-May-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|105.82p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|105.82p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 05-May-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|167.87p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|167.87p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de