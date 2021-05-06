

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.12 billion, or $10.09 per share. This compares with $0.63 billion, or $5.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.3% to $2.53 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.11 Bln. vs. $0.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $6.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.0 -Revenue (Q1): $2.53 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

