NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 May 2021 were: 859.07p Capital only 863.08p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 5th May 2021, the Company has 92,945,389 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.