Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Anzeige

PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 12:52
ChannelAdvisor Names Paul Colucci Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced the promotion of Paul Colucci to the role of chief revenue officer. As chief revenue officer, Colucci is responsible for managing all worldwide sales and business development teams.

"With more than 25 years of experience in sales, product development, and executive management, Paul is a proven leader with a successful track record of growing, developing, and leading world-class sales and business development organizations," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. "He has provided strategic insight into our business and market, helping to drive record net bookings and strong revenue growth at an extraordinary time. Beyond his sales expertise, Paul embodies ChannelAdvisor's corporate values, influencing and motivating our global workforce. We are excited to promote Paul into this critical role to lead our sales and business development strategies globally."

Prior to joining ChannelAdvisor, Paul served in roles in start-up and established technology companies such as Venda, Thomson Dialog, Profound, and served as President of Accolade Concepts. Paul received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Hofstra University.

"It's been incredibly exciting to be a part of ChannelAdvisor over the last 13 years," said Colucci. "As a recognised leader in our space, I'm proud of all of our accomplishments as a team and look forward to leading our sales and business development teams to continue to help us grow as an organisation."

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit our website, subscribe to our blog, follow us on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Laura Hare
Marketing and Communications Manager EMEA
Laura.Hare@contractor.channeladvisor.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787743/channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
