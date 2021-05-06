

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $119 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $451 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $39.3 billion from $39.2 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $451 Mln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $39.3 Bln vs. $39.2 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 to $6.05



