iomart Appoints Head of Product

Andrew Sinclair will lead development of customer-focused products and services

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud computing company iomart Group plc has appointed Andrew Sinclair as Head of Product to spearhead the development of new products and services.

For the past two years, Andrew has been leading an internal transformation programme for iomart. He will now oversee the strategic development of new products and services to help customers design their digital workplace and implement cloud transformation projects.

Reece Donovan, CEO, said: "We are focused on creating and delivering the right services and expertise to help our customers adapt to the challenges they face. With his deep understanding of the computing and cloud landscape, and his customer first approach, I am very pleased to have Andy overseeing the development and maintenance of a set of innovative products and services as we continue to move our business forward."

With more than 10 years of experience working in cloud computing and leading engineering teams, Andrew Sinclair will work closely with customers and iomart's strategic commercial partners to ensure the company can support the changing needs of the market.

Andrew said: "It's an incredibly exciting time to be at iomart. With our technical expertise, global IP network and extensive datacentre footprint, I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams and our partners to develop the products and relationships that will be the foundation of our future growth."

This additional appointment follows the recent promotion of Neil Christie to Chief Operating Officer and the external hire of Sharon Mars Leach as Chief Marketing Officer.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, iomart provides managed cloud and security services to businesses and organisations of all sizes from data centres it owns and operates across the UK. From colocation to all types of cloud, security, connectivity and digital workplace consultancy, iomart helps its customers overcome complex IT challenges so they can focus on what's most important to them.

About iomart Group PLC

For over 20 years iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) has been helping growing organisations to maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the cloud. From data centres we own and operate in the U.K., and from connected facilities across the globe, we can provide multiple secure infrastructure solutions from branch office backups, to hyper cloud migrations, and everything in between, delivered typically with a 24/7 managed service. Our team of over 400 dedicated staff work with our customers at the strategy stage through to delivery and ongoing management, to implement the secure cloud solutions that deliver to their business requirements. Learn more at www.iomart.com