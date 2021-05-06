ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital Readying for New Sports Gaming Legislation in Canada and U.S. with Launch of Fan Freak

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that its Fan Freak app in development, is building towards sports gaming legislation in Canada and various states in U.S.. In particular, the Company is leveraging the recent passing of Bill C-218 by the House of Commons on April 22, 2021 which would end prohibition of betting on single-sporting events in Canada.

ePlay's Fan Freak app is designed for a wide audience, including what the industry is calling the 'Fluid Sports Fan'. ePlay has created sports apps for ESPN, Intel, Time Warner Cable, Cineplex, and others. Upcoming legislative changes, pandemic projections, market trends, internal analysis, and competitive landscape clearly indicate the features and value proposition positioning for ePlay's upcoming Fan Freak platform. The company continues to develop its new game positioned for ease of use and broad appeal.

"Even a global pandemic didn't fully impact the evergreen nature of sports," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "We see legislation, NFT technology, mobile technology, augmented reality, and market trends converging to create massive opportunities for ePlay's apps, including those under development, to become breakout successes with sports fans."

Fan Freak players use their sports knowledge and prediction skills to build streaks and win. Big winners are ePlay's Big Shots. Players will also play Fan Freak from within other games in ePlay's line-up.

ePlay will soon be launching an early access sign-up program for Fan Freak at www.eplaydigital.com/fanfreak. ePlay CEO, Trevor Doerksen, will also be presenting at LA Games Conference on May 11 in a session titled, Creating Blockbusters: The Role of Games and Interactivity in Developing Entertainment Franchises.

A February 2021 PwC report projects up to 10 times the current market size in Canada within the first two years of legalized single-game betting, estimating a range of between USD $1 billion to $2 billion.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

