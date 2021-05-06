The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. Gives Back to the Community

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Today, The Law Office of David A. Fernandez is thrilled to announce that, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, it has donated approximately $20,000 worth of food, computers, furniture and clothing to The Salvation Army of Great Houston.

Everyone pitched in to help. The computers and tech equipment were donated directly from the firm, while the other items were collected by employees of the firm. "The COVID-19 pandemic has created many hardships for families in our community. We are proud to be able to give back to those in need during this difficult time," said David A. Fernandez. "We typically make a donation to The Salvation Army every year, but this year our firm's inner-office donation drive collected more than double what we had the previous year."

The Law Office of David A. Fernandez specializes in consumer debt defense matters, offering seasoned advice and strong advocacy to protect clients' interests in court. The firm was founded on the proposition that all people have the right to live with dignity, so when abusive creditors try to rob clients of their dignity, David Fernandez and his team are determined to provide relief.

With more than 25 years of offering rigorous legal experience, the Law Office of David A. Fernandez provides a variety of services that makes it easier to get out of debt. The firm is ready to assist with debt defense, consumer bankruptcy, federal consumer protections violations and credit repair.

If you have been sued by a creditor or you believe you will be, please contact The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C. at 713-893-3244 for a free consultation to see if the firm can help you.

About David A. Fernandez, The Law Office of David A. Fernandez, P.C.

David A. Fernandez focuses his practice on debt defense, bankruptcy, fraud, personal injury, business litigation and wrongful death. He is a member of the Texas Bar Association, Consumer Law Section of the Texas State Bar Association, and State Bar of Texas. For more information, please call 713-893-3244, or visit www.yourhoustonconsumerattorney.com. The law office is located at 2190 N. Loop West, Suite 102, Houston, TX 77018.

