ScotGems Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 6
ScotGems plc
LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
6 May 2021
Result of Annual General Meeting
ScotGems plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 May 2021 all 14 resolutions proposed were duly passed.
A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500
