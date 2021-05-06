SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC OINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced the official launch of its new corporate website www.sflmaven.com, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content-rich - best showcasing the Company's top-rated eBay store for high-end luxury goods. It offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful information for investors looking for additional materials on the Company, including an updated investor relations section featuring press releases, upcoming events, the current share price, SEC filings, and financials.

"Our new website for SFLMaven will give us an enhanced, more professional online presence that highlights our core competencies with the investment community," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "As we continue to expand our sourcing capabilities to support further sales growth, the new website - when combined with our long-term goal to become a fully reporting company - demonstrates our pledge to enhance our profile as a public company going forward.

"The investor relations pages provide our shareholders and prospective investors with current, easily accessible information about our operations, business, stock profile, and more, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder communications. I look forward to continued operational execution going forward, with the objective of creating long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Ladin.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning jewelry clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmavencorp.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Public Relations Contact:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

SFLM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641567/SFLMaven-Announces-Launch-of-New-Corporate-Website