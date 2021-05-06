

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers (RAT.L) reported that its total funds under management and administration were 55.8 billion pounds at the end of the first quarter compared to 54.7 billion pounds at 31 December 2020.



Total net inflows across Investment Management and Rathbone Funds were 0.7 billion pounds in the first quarter, representing an annualised net growth rate of 5.1%.



Underlying net operating income was 107.3 million pounds for the three months ended 31 March 2021, an increase of 26.8% from the 84.6 million pounds in the corresponding period last year.



