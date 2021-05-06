DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2021 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2021) of GBP64.31m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2021) of GBP47.77m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/05/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 229.12p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 229.12p revenue* Ordinary share price 216.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.73%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 114.07p 14500000 ZDP share price 115.50p Premium to NAV 1.25% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 05/05/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 103535 EQS News ID: 1193496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193496&application_name=news

