SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2021 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2021) of GBP64.31m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2021) of GBP47.77m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/05/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 229.12p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 229.12p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 05/05/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 103536 EQS News ID: 1193497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 06, 2021 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)