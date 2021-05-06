Anzeige
WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 
Dow Jones News
06.05.2021 | 15:01
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Dividend payment 2021

Kaufman & Broad SA: Dividend payment 2021 
06-May-2021 / 14:28 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Press release 
Paris, May 6, 2021 
 
 
 
dividend payment in respect of 
the financial year ended November 30, 2020 
 
 
 
 
The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held in closed session on May 6, 2021, 
under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR1.85 per share for the 
financial year ended November 30, 2020. 
 
Agenda: 
 
       Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment 
June 2, 2021 
 
       Record date for dividend payment 
June 3, 2021 
 
June 4, 2021 Payment of the dividend in cash.

This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press Relations 
            DGM Conseil 
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
Bruno Coche       thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
            Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Dividend payment 2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
