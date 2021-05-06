DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Dividend payment 2021

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Dividend payment 2021 06-May-2021 / 14:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, May 6, 2021 dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended November 30, 2020 The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held in closed session on May 6, 2021, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR1.85 per share for the financial year ended November 30, 2020. Agenda: Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment June 2, 2021 Record date for dividend payment June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 Payment of the dividend in cash.

Press Relations DGM Conseil Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 Bruno Coche thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad.

