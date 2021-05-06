NYCxDESIGN's Design Days: May 13-18, 2021

For the second time, Nordic Design Diplomacy in New York will open virtual doors to the prestigious Nordic consular residences in a series of engaging talks with design in focus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005133/en/

Nordic Design Diplomacy in New York. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nordic Design Diplomacy boldly combines traditional diplomacy with informal dialogue, to explore how design is used to share different perspectives on culture and values. These conversations invite two professionals in the field to share their experiences and perspectives on what it means working in different cultural contexts in the Nordic region and the USA.

The Nordic Consul Generals will host talks with Nordic and American design professionals, discussing life and work based on questions pulled from a specially curated deck of cards. This year, due to Covid-19 requirements of social distancing, the conversations will be pre-recorded at the residences and launched for public viewing on consecutive days during NYCxDESIGN's Design Days, May 13-18. In addition to the conversations, the audience will learn about the design and history of the consular residences as an embodiment of Nordic values through virtual tours of these unique spaces.

This year's specially featured speakers are: Einar Hagem (LundHagem), Francine Houben, (Mecanoo), Hlynur Atlason, (ATLASON studio), Todd Bracher (Todd Bracher Studio), Teemu Suviala (Facebook Reality Labs), Debbie Millman (Design Matters), Eva Christine Jensen (Eva Jensen Design), Kyle Bergman (Architecture and Design Film Festival), Claudine Eriksson (Graphic Designer and Art Director), and Anna Burckhardt (Curator and Writer).

The Design Diplomacy concept was created by Helsinki Design Week, the largest design festival in the Nordic countries.

The virtual programs will be presented in collaboration with Helsinki Design Week and NYCxDESIGN. The events are free of charge and open to the public.

The series is supported by The Nordic Council of Ministers.

More information: https://www.helsinkidesignweek.com/news/nordic-design-diplomacy-in-new-york/

NORDIC DESIGN DIPLOMACY TALKS SCHEDULE

NORWAY

May 13, 12:00 PM

Virtual salon from The Residence of Consul General of Norway in New York

Hosted and moderated by Harriet E. Berg, Consul General of Norway in New York

Speakers:

Einar Hagem, Founding Partner Architect, LundHagem

Francine Houben, Founding Partner Architect, Mecanoo



ICELAND

May 14, 12:00 PM

Virtual salon from The Residence of the Consul General of Iceland in New York

Hosted and moderated by Hlynur Gudjonsson, Consul General of Iceland in New York

Speakers:

Hlynur Atlason, Designer, Founder, ATLASON studio

Todd Bracher, Designer, Founder, Todd Bracher Studio

Presented in collaboration with Iceland Design and Architecture and DesignMarch



FINLAND

May 15, 12:00 PM

Virtual salon from The Residence of the Consul General of Finland in New York

Hosted and moderated by Mika Koskinen, Ambassador, Consul General of Finland in New York

Speakers:

Teemu Suviala, Head of Brand Design

Debbie Millman, Designer, Author, Podcast host



DENMARK

May 16, 12:00 PM

Virtual salon from The Residence of Denmark

Hosted and moderated by Ambassador Berit Basse, Consul General of Denmark in New York

Speakers:

Eva Christine Jensen, AIA, MAA Eva Jensen Design

Kyle Bergman, Director, Architecture and Design Film Festival



SWEDEN

May 18, 12:00 PM

Virtual salon from The Swedish Residence

Hosted by Annika Rembe, Consul General of Sweden in New York

Speakers:

Claudine Eriksson, Graphic Designer and Art Director

Anna Burckhardt, Curator and Writer

ORGANIZERS

Consulate General of Finland in New York

Consulate General of Denmark in New York

Consulate General of Norway in New York

Consulate General of Iceland in New York

Consulate General of Sweden in New York

PARTNERS

Helsinki Design Week

NYCxDESIGN

The Nordic Council of Ministers

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005133/en/

Contacts:

Anssi Vallius

Consulate General of Finland in New York

+1 (917) 515-7030

anssi.vallius@formin.fi