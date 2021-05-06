Introducing NuovoTeam: An All-in-One Employee Productivity App

PUNE, India, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced the launch of NuovoTeam - an all-in-one app to monitor the productivity, streamline communication and collaboration of non-desk and frontline workers. This product is an addition to the enterprise-centric ProMobi product family including Scalefusion and NuovoPay.

Organizations that employ non-desk workers for several operational tasks on the field currently lack a trusted tool and a centralized monitoring system. Enterprises need to have a reliable tool to keep track of the frontline worker productivity that also serves as a bridge to the communication barriers that the field forces often face.

NuovoTeam streamlines employee tracking, communication and collaboration under one single console. Enterprises can now keep a close eye on the geolocation of the field force, enable the employees to clock in and out from a remote work location, create and assign task lists and keep a tab on the status of each activity using NuovoTeam's web-based console. Multiple administrators or supervisors can access the NuovoTeam console via role-based access.

The application can also be used for streamlining communication within the frontline workers. Features such as VoIP calling, video calling, instant messaging, voice notes are currently available. To ensure the engagement and productivity of frontline workers are maintained, secure file transfer and image exchange are also made available within the app. To drive organization-wide communication, broadcast messaging, group chats and newsfeed are some of the features made available by NuovoTeam.

NuovoTeam also ensures the business communication stays secure within the workforce by centralizing the employee corporate directory and employees can communicate only with the pre-approved organizational contacts.

NuovoTeam is ideal for enterprises across diverse industries including but not limited to Logistics & Transport, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Remote Teams, First Responders and Oil & Gas.

"We understand that the frontline workers and the non-desk workers are often neglected in the digital transformation of the businesses. In order to streamline their productivity tracking, there's a need for a centralized system that is accessible from smartphones. Combining this need with a communication tool is what we intended to do with NuovoTeam and we are excited to see how businesses can benefit from it", said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP Mobility at ProMobi Technologies.

"In the coming months, we plan to expand the capabilities with features such as PTT (Push-to-talk), Job and Job Sheets and integrations, which are integral to the operations of field forces," he added.

NuovoTeam is available for Android and iOS. For more information about NuovoTeam or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://nuovoteam.com/book-a-demo

